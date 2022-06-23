BrahMos Deputy CEO gets disaster management award

BrahMos Aerospace Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi received the World Disaster Management Congress for Disaster Risk Reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021. The award ceremony was held in the national capital on Wednesday evening and presented by Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.

The facilitation is envisaged to recognize and honour those engaged in the entire Disaster Management during the Covid crisis, the organisers said. India is a signatory to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which was adopted during the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in March 2015 to work towards making all stakeholders disaster resilient and significantly reduce the loss of lives and assets.

India is a signatory to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which was adopted during the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in March 2015 to work towards making all stakeholders disaster resilient and significantly reduce the loss of lives and assets. Joshi was in Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) when the COVID crisis hit globally and collaborated on the efforts against the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)