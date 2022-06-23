Left Menu

7 sarpanchs in Maha removed from posts over irregularities

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-06-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 09:48 IST
The Konkan Divisional Commissioner in Maharashtra has removed seven sarpanchs (village heads) and a deputy sarpanch from their posts over alleged irregularities in work and mismanagement of panchayats, officials said on Thursday.

On February 15 this year, the commissioner had held a hearing in connection with complaints and reports against 35 office-bearers of various village panchayats.

Based on reports submitted by the CEOs of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar and Sindhudurg zilla parishads, the divisional commissioner initiated action against some of these office-bearers, a release from the commissioner's office said.

The sarpanchs of Pendur-Vengurli in Sindhudurg, Rasal-Sudhagad Pali, Vavandal-Khalapur and Talavali-Ashtami vilages of Roha in Raigad have been removed from office and they have also been disqualified as members of the respective panchayats, it said. Besides, the sarpanchs of Usap-Dodamarg, Kalsuli-Kankavli villages in Sindhudurg, Nandap-Kalyan in Thane and deputy sarpanch of Kadaval-Kudal in Sindhudurg have also been removed from office, but their panchayat membership is retained, the release added.

