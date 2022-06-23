Left Menu

Protesters block roads to S.Africa coal plants after wage talks break down

Protesters blocked roads leading to some power plants operated by South Africa's state-owned utility Eskom on Thursday, the company's spokesperson said, after wage talks with unions broke down. "While some incidents of intimidation have been reported, the protesters are largely peaceful at this stage." Police have been deployed.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 23-06-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 14:40 IST
Protesters block roads to S.Africa coal plants after wage talks break down
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Protesters blocked roads leading to some power plants operated by South Africa's state-owned utility Eskom on Thursday, the company's spokesperson said after wage talks with unions broke down. Sikonathi Mantshantsha said groups of people, some wearing union outfits, were protesting outside the Duvha, Hendrina, Matla, Arnot, Medupi, and Matimba coal plants.

"Some of these protesters have blocked roads leading to some of the power stations, which hampers the movement of people and goods into or out of the facilities," he said in a statement. "While some incidents of intimidation have been reported, the protesters are largely peaceful at this stage."

Police have been deployed. On Wednesday, Eskom said salary negotiations with unions including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa had reached a deadlock after multiple rounds of talks.

Eskom has struggled to meet electricity demand in Africa's most industrialized economy for over a decade, constraining growth and deterring investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022