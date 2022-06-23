Kremlin: Russia is a very reliable energy supplier to Europe

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia was a very reliable energy supplier to Europe and "strictly fulfills all its obligations".

He also told a daily conference call with reporters that Germany had been informed about the "service cycles" of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which is due to undergo maintenance from July 11-21.

Gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 undersea pipeline from Russia to Germany have been falling. Russia says a technical issue caused by sanctions has forced the state-owned Gazprom to reduce the flow, while Italy and Germany say this is a pretext to send less gas.

