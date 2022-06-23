Left Menu

Flipkart Group commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2040

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
E-commerce major Flipkart Group has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions target in its own operations by 2030 and the larger value chain by 2040, according to a statement.

As part of this pledge, the Flipkart Group would take measures in its own operations to reduce 100 per cent emissions by 2030 by increasing energy efficiency at its corporate office, and supply chain facilities and powering its energy needs through renewable sources, such as solar.

Acknowledging that the majority of the climate impact comes from Flipkart's extended value chain of suppliers, waste in operations, transportation and logistics, and product end-of-life, it will also work with its sellers, consumers and partners to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, the company said in a statement.

Flipkart Group will focus on key areas of impact -- such as sustainable platform, responsible value chain and positive collaborations -- to achieve a clearly-defined decarbonisation pathway. Flipkart Group's environmental goals are in line with the global Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi) of keeping the global temperature rise to below 1.5 degrees Celsius as per the Paris Climate Agreement, the company said, adding it is the only e-commerce firm in India to commit to net-zero targets.

''As part of our net-zero efforts, our sustainability initiatives will include the larger ecosystem, comprising our sellers, customers, and brands, to bring about an industry-wide shift. We recognise the importance of working collaboratively to reduce climate impact and will continue to steer our efforts towards this commitment and to decarbonise the e-commerce value chain,'' Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said.

