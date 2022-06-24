Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine edge down on Friday
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-06-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic meters (mcm) on Friday versus 42.6 mcm on Thursday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian forces shell Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk, street fighting rages - governor
Millions could starve because of Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports- Zelenskiy
Russian forces targeting south of Izium - UK defense update
European shares fall ahead of ECB decision
Russian rouble firms towards 62 vs euro, stocks down