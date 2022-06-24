Left Menu

IAEA voices concern for staff at Ukrainian nuclear plant, demands access

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 24-06-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is increasingly concerned about the welfare of Ukrainian staff at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe's largest, it said on Friday, adding that it must go there as soon as possible.

"The IAEA is aware of recent reports in the media and elsewhere indicating a deteriorating situation for Ukrainian staff at the country's largest nuclear power plant," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

It added that it was "increasingly concerned about the difficult conditions facing staff".

