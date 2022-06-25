Yellen to visit S. Korea, discuss N. Korea sanctions -sources
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit South Korea next month for talks dealing with rising inflation and possible further sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear program, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Yellen will visit Seoul and meet with senior South Korean officials as part of her trip to Asia to attend a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies, the sources said. A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment.
