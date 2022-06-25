Left Menu

Woman dies after tree falls on her car in Chennai

A woman died in Chennai after a tree fell on her car on Friday evening.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-06-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 10:33 IST
Visuals from the spot in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A woman died in Chennai after a tree fell on her car on Friday evening. The incident took place in the KK Nagar area of the city.

According to police, the 57-year-old woman was returning from her office when the incident took place. She died on the spot while two others were injured. The injured were admitted to hospital.

Chennai Police registered a case and the investigation is underway. Heavy rains have been lashing Chennai for the past few days with some areas receiving record-breaking amounts of rainfall.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department predicted that Chennai will continue to witness light to moderate rain for the next few days. Rains have been predicted in Chennai as well as other parts of Tamil Nadu as the southwest monsoon has settled over the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

