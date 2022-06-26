France backs Russian gold ban, wants G7 oil, gas price shield

France backs banning Russian gold exports and the proposal now needs to be discussed among the European Union's 27 members, a French presidency official said on Sunday.

The official said Paris was not opposed to a cap on Russian oil prices, but wanted the G7 to discuss a price shield that would cap oil and gas prices to rein in inflation.

The official added that the G7 were fully united in intensifying their support for Ukraine after the intensification of the conflict in recent days.

