EU sanctions should include Russian gas embargo, says Ukraine official

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-06-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 16:44 IST
Andriy Yermak Image Credit: Instagram / iamandreyyermak
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The latest missile strikes by Russia on Kyiv show that international sanctions should be more aggressive and include an EU embargo on Russian gas, the Ukraine president's chief of staff said on Sunday.

"The G7 summit should respond to Russian strikes on Kyiv," said Andriy Yermak, head of the president's office.

"The sanctions should be more aggressive. An embargo on gold exports is good, but a gas embargo is needed in the new EU sanctions package," he said on the Telegram app.

