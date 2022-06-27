Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation fears ease

27-06-2022
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after a slide in commodity prices allayed concerns on inflation and raised expectations of the Federal Reserve going moderate with its aggressive policy tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.92 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 31,533.60.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.02 points, or 0.23%, at 3,920.76, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 53.40 points, or 0.46%, to 11,661.02 at the opening bell.

