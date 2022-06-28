Left Menu

South Africa could see repeat of worst-ever power cuts on Tuesday

South African state power company Eskom said there was a high risk later on Tuesday of "Stage 6" electricity cuts, which it has only implemented once before, after 10 generation units went offline and as a strike disrupts its operations.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 28-06-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 14:09 IST
South Africa could see repeat of worst-ever power cuts on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African state power company Eskom said there was a high risk later on Tuesday of "Stage 6" electricity cuts, which it has only implemented once before after 10 generation units went offline and a strike disrupts its operations. Eskom's aging coal-fired power station fleet is highly prone to faults, and its ability to return units to service has been constrained by labor protests.

The protests started last week after wage talks between Eskom and trade unions including the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the National Union of Mineworkers reached a deadlock. Eskom has been implementing 'Stage 4' power cuts requiring up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) to be shed from the national grid since late last week. Stage 6 outages would require up to 6,000 MW to be shed and were only implemented once before in December 2019.

The utility plans to meet union leaders on Tuesday to try to resolve issues relating to the strike, Eskom Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter said. He repeated that the strike was illegal because electricity provision was considered an essential service. Eskom was granted a court interdict to block the strike, but the protests have continued.

The loss-making utility, saddled with debt approaching 400 billion rands ($25.2 billion) is trying to contain costs as part of turnaround efforts. Reforming Eskom is a priority for President Cyril Ramaphosa's government, but efforts to improve its performance have been slow to bear fruit.

($1 = 15.8786 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022