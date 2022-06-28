J-K: Langar committees gearing up to facilitate Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

With two days left for the Amarnath Yatra, the langar committees are gearing up to facilitate Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Udhampur and Baltal. In Jammu and Kashmir, all necessary arrangements have been completed by the Ramban district administration for the convenience of the Amarnath Yatries during their Yatra (pilgrimage) starting from June 29 from Jammu, on the 66 Km journey from Nashri to Banihal.

"We have made arrangements for langar here. The District administration has also completed preparations. We are ready to welcome devotees," says YP Sharma, Sarpanch, Halqa Tikri, Udhampur. "Government doesn't provide food here, only langers are served. They serve over 1.5 lakh meals a day. 38 langer organizations have been given permission to serve this time," said Camp Director NS Jamwal.

Besides this, the DRDO hostel has been made prepared for the Amarnath Yatris. "DRDO hostel is ready in both the base camps for Amarnath Yatris. We have made arrangements for the pilgrims to stay. Langar, medical, communication and sanitation facilities for the pilgrims have been done here," said Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.

Additional District Commissioner, Ramban, Harbans Lal who is also the Nodal Officer for Amarnath Yatra in Ramban district said that as many as 1,005 toilets excluding mobile toilets have been arranged for the Yatris along the NH44 as well as in the shelter sheds. He said that special designated water supply has been made for the pilgrims. CCTV cameras have been installed for the security of 'Yatris' (tourists).

Besides this, signboards and a public address system have been made for providing necessary information for pilgrims. In addition to this, Police Control Rooms and Joint Control Rooms the Helpline, and District Emergency Operation Centre numbers have also been established.

Meticulous arrangements have been made for sanitation at their shelter places. All arrangements have also been made for any medical emergency of Yatris in the langars and other shelter sheds under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer.

"Those going on the Amarnath yatra should be careful, should mask up and maintain distance," said Dr Sujeet Singh, Director NCDC. In the Ramban district along the NH-44, as many as 33 Langars by various religious and philanthropic organizations are all set to serve the pilgrims.

In these langars besides free breakfast, lunch and dinner would be provided to the pilgrims. Besides this, there would be beds for night stays and free medicines in case of emergency. Nodal Officers have been deputed for ensuring the smooth running of langars.

According to the Nodal Officer, Amarnath Yatra, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Harbans Lal the facilities of water and power supply besides security, medical and sanitation have been ensured in these Langars and Nodal Officers have been deputed for ensuring the smooth running of langars. Besides langars, many wayside eateries and food joints have been established.

As many as 14 vulnerable points have been identified on the NH-44 where the road can be blocked due to landslides which can disrupt the Yatra and in case of emergency the stranded Yatries can be sheltered in newly established Yatri Niwas with a capacity of about 3600 Yatris. Besides this 4,600 pilgrims can take shelter in the way-side RAHAT Centres, Community Halls, and some schools where all arrangements like 24-hour water and power supply are available.

The NDRF, SDRF, Quick Response Teams, and Disaster Management Teams are on the alert to rescue the Yatris to safer places in case of any emergencies. According to the Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma, besides Police, Indian Reserve Police, 15 Companies of ITBP, and seven Companies of CRPF will be on duty along the NH-44 for the security of pilgrims throughout the Yatra.

Round-the-clock surveillance by CCTV and drones will be done which will be monitored through Control Room. Occasional Mock drills have been carried out, awareness camps have been held by anti-sabotage teams to educate the drivers about the sticky bombs.

For traffic regulation, no other private vehicle will be allowed to move during the Yatra convoy and a separate Traffic Advisory will be issued for Yatra days. The police would conduct random checkings of vehicles. The civil and Police administration of the Ramban district will hold a special program to welcome the Yatries at Nashri-the Gateway of the Ramban district, by garlanding the Yatries on June 29 morning.

Meanwhile, pilgrims embarking on the Amarnath Yatra are advised to bring along their Aadhar Card or any other biometric verified Government ID Card. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with SSP Anantnag visited Amarnath holy cave and conducted a security review of the deployment of forces on the ground. He physically inspected all deployments and gave further instructions for better coordination and joint efforts. (ANI)

