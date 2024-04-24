Navi Mumbai Police Identify Stray Dog in CCTV Footage, Solves Ragpicker's Murder Mystery

Navi Mumbai Police has cracked the murder case of a 45-year-old ragpicker by tracing a stray dog who was present at the spot of the crime which was captured on CCTV camera, an official said on Wednesday.

The murder suspect was arrested within two days of the crime on April 15. The unidentified man was found lying in a pool of blood in the Nerul area in the early hours of April 13, following which police launched an investigation.

While examining the CCTV footages in the area, police officials noticed that the rag-picker was attacked on his head by another man with a blunt object. The grab showed that the attacker left the spot after the victim became motionless, the official said.

''The attacker's face was only partially visible and prima facie nobody was around when the incident occurred,'' he said.

While scanning the footage, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Dhage spotted a black dog with a white strip on its belly at the spot of the crime.

Dhage observed that the dog didn't bark at the attacker during the incident, the official said.

''Police suspected a link between the dog and the attacker and launched a search for the canine,'' he said.

During a search, officials of Nerul police station found a dog with a footpath-dweller under the Nerul flyover who looked similar to the one spotted in the CCTV camera, he said.

The man told the police that the canine usually stays with one 'Bhurya'.

Police found 'Bhurya' sleeping at the flyover on April 15, the official said.

He was taken into custody and his interrogation cracked the murder case.

''Bhurya alias Manoj Prajapati said he was livid with the deceased as he used to beat him and snatch money from his pockets,'' the official said.

In the early hours of April 13, a scuffle broke out between Prajapati and the ragpicker during which the latter was killed.

Prajapati told the police that since he used to feed the stray dog regularly, he always kept his company.

Police have named the 20-year-old footpath-dweller who led them to Prajapati as a witness in the case.

Police are yet to identify the victim who used to live roadside and looking for his kin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)