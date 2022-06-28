NIA raids 2 places in UP's Deoband in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband in Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case of Bhopal. The agency claimed to have seized digital devices, documents and various other incriminating materials during the searches conducted at the premises of suspects, said the NIA in a statement.

The case relates to the arrest of six active cadres, belonging to the proscribed organization JMB, including three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, from Bhopal. The six JMB cadres were involved in propagating the ideology of the outfit and motivating the youth to perform Jihad against India, said the anti-terror agency.

The case was initially registered on March 14 in Bhopal and re-registered by the NIA on April 5. The NIA on June 15 had also conducted searches at six places in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the same case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)