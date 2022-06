Assam floods: IAF airlifts 517 tons of relief material in 6 days

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday airlifted a total of 517 tons of relief material over the past six days, informed the officials. "Relief Operations by IAF continue unabated day and night. Over the past six days, a total of 517 Tons of relief material has been airlifted across various flood affected regions of Assam and Meghalaya," tweeted the IAF.

Earlier, the Indian Airforce deployed seven types of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft in various flood-affected areas, informed the officials on Sunday. The IAF deployed these aircraft with the aim to transport 77 tonnes of relief material.

"Till now IAF has flown more than 130 humanitarian assurance missions and dropped 700 tons of load in the last five days for Assam floods," said IAF officials. The overall flood situation in Assam has improved but over 33.03 lakh people in 28 districts continue to remain affected due to the natural calamity in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Saturday.

According to ASDMA, a total of 117 people have lost their lives so far in the flood and landslides in the state this year; of which 100 people died in flood alone, while the remaining 17 died due to landslides. As per the reports, at least 10 people, including four children died after drowning in the flood water in the last 24 hours.

The report also stated that 8.76 lakh people have been affected in Barpeta district alone, followed by 5.08 lakh people in Nagaon, 4.01 lakh in Kamrup, 2.76 lakh people in Cachar, 2.16 in Karimganj, 1.84 lakh in Dhubri, and 1.70 lakh people have been affected in the Darrang district of Assam. Notably, 3,510 villages under 93 revenue circles of the state and nearly 91,700 hectares of cropland is still reeling under the flood water.

2,65,788 people affected by flood water are still lodged in 717 relief camps set up by the administration of 22 districts in the state, ASDMA reported. Two drones have been deployed in Silchar of Cachar district for carrying out the flood inundation mapping as well as to provide the relief materials in the inaccessible areas.

85.2 MT of GR items including packaged drinking water, rice, etc. have been air transported from Guwahati and Jorhat to Silchar. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with SDRF, Fire and Emergency personnel, Police Force and AAPDA MITRA Volunteers are helping the district administrations in the rescue operation and relief distributions.

However, the ASDMA earlier reported that many areas under the Raha revenue circle in the Nagaon district are still under flood waters. Nearly 1.42 lakh people of 155 villages under the Raha revenue circle have been affected by the current wave of floods.

In the Nagaon district, children have participated in preschool activities in the relief camp itself. "We're making children participate in preschool activities in relief camp (Nagaon) itself, with morning prayers, physical exercises, drawings. Union Min Sarbananda Sonowal visited this camp earlier," NP Doley, Integrated Child Development Services supervisor told ANI. The flood situation in Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district has slightly improved, but many areas under Kampur revenue circle are still under flood waters.

The devastating flood damaged many houses, roads, bridges, and embankments in Kampur revenue circle areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)