Udaipur beheading: Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal reach his native place

Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed on Tuesday by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area, reached his native place in Udaipur today.

ANI | Udaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:22 IST
Hundreds of people join the funeral procession of Kanhaiya Lal. (ANI//photo). Image Credit: ANI
Mortal remains of Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed on Tuesday by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area, reached his native place in Udaipur today. Hundreds of people join the funeral procession of Kanhaiya Lal.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of the man who was allegedly beheaded in broad daylight on Tuesday. Home Ministry Office (HMO) took to Twitter to make the announcement a day after the incident that shocked people across the country. "MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday," HMO tweeted.

In the tweet, the HMO has also mentioned that "the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated".The move comes after a team of NIA was on Tuesday rushed to Udaipur including a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday also said the state government will uncover the "conspiracy" behind the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Udaipur a day ago.

Speaking to reporters here Gehlot said, "It is not an ordinary incident, we will seriously decipher the conspiracy and links to this killing. I'm going for a meeting and will let you know the outcome." The Chief Minister departed for Jaipur from Jodhpur on Wednesday. Gehlot had called a meeting with officials regarding the law and order situation in the state after one tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was beheaded in broad daylight by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area yesterday.

The Opposition on Wednesday criticised the police for not providing him protection. Rajasthan LoP Gulab Chand Kataria reached MB Government Hospital in Udaipur, to meet the family of Kanhaiya Lal.

He said, "Police should've provided protection when he asked for it & after his shop was closed for 4-5 days. It was a 100 per failure of the police." (ANI)

