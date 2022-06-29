S.Africa's Eskom flags maintenance backlog as 'Stage 6' outages to resume
South African state power utility Eskom said on Wednesday that there was still a high level of absenteeism among its workforce due to a strike and that it could take weeks to clear a backlog of routine maintenance work.
Eskom added in a statement that as previously communicated it would resume 'Stage 6' power cuts from 1600 until 2200 local time (1400 until 2000 GMT) on Wednesday, a level of outages only previously seen in December 2019 before this week.
