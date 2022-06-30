Gazprom will send more gas to Kaliningrad Baltic exclave, says governor
Russia's state natural gas producer Gazprom will increase gas supplies to the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, regional governor Anton Alikhanov said on Wednesday, amid increased tensions with neighbouring Lithuania.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's state natural gas producer Gazprom will increase gas supplies to the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, regional governor Anton Alikhanov said on Wednesday, amid increased tensions with neighbouring Lithuania. Russian President Vladimir Putin in May told Gazprom it should consider boosting liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Kaliningrad - a region sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland.
Alikhanov said the decision to increase supplies was made at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The government said on its website the two officials discussed strengthening of the region's energy security. Lithuanian authorities imposed a ban this month on transit through their territory to Kaliningrad of goods subject to EU sanctions. Kaliningrad is home to Russia's Baltic naval fleet and a deployment location for Russian nuclear-capable Iskander missiles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Satellite spots huge burst of methane from Russian coal mine
US Open lets Russian tennis players in after Wimbledon ban
Russian accused of Chechen assassination plot goes on trial in Germany
Reduced Russian gas supply politically motivated -German econ min
Russian oil and fuel revenue up even as exports fall - IEA