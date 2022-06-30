Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: 5-year-old boy rescued after he falls into borewell

The 5-year-old boy was safely rescued after he fell into the borewell in Chhattarpur on Wednesday.

ANI | Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2022 03:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 03:06 IST
Madhya Pradesh: 5-year-old boy rescued after he falls into borewell
Boy rescued after he fell into tunnel in MP's Chhatarpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 5-year-old boy was safely rescued after he fell into the borewell in Chhattarpur on Wednesday. Five-year-old Deepender Yadav fell into 30 feet borewell. The rescue operation was very difficult amid rains and took hours of a concerted effort by police, home guard personnel, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

A parallel tunnel was made to rescue the boy. Further, arrangements were made for oxygen cylinders and lights. Soon after the rescue, the boy was sent to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the boy through video call. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

