Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Thursday

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:30 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday compared with 42.1 mcm on Wednesday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was again rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

