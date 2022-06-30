Left Menu

QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on carbon emissions

SENATOR KEVIN CRAMER, NORTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN: "Today’s ruling reaffirms Congress never intended the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions for the states." MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, U.N. SPECIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE AMBITION: "This decision marks the second time in a week that the Supreme Court has turned back the clock to darker days that have dangerous implications for public health.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:04 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on carbon emissions

Here are reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday limiting the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. SENATOR KEVIN CRAMER, NORTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN:

"Today’s ruling reaffirms Congress never intended the federal government to regulate greenhouse gas emissions for the states." MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, U.N. SPECIAL ENVOY FOR CLIMATE AMBITION:

"This decision marks the second time in a week that the Supreme Court has turned back the clock to darker days that have dangerous implications for public health. The decision to side with polluters over the public will cost American lives and cause an enormous amount of preventable suffering, with the biggest burden falling on low-income communities and communities of color." JODY FREEMAN, HARVARD UNIVERSITY LAW PROFESSOR

"This is a lifeline to extending the use of coal." U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, A DEMOCRAT

"Just like last week’s dangerously misguided and abhorrent decisions on gun safety and abortion, the extremist MAGA Court’s ruling today in West Virginia v. EPA will cause more needless deaths – in this instance because of more pollution that will exacerbate the climate crisis and make our air and water less clean and safe." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE RAUL GRIJALVA, CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMITTEE

"With today’s decision to gut the federal government’s ability to keep carbon pollution from some of the country’s biggest climate change offenders in check, they’ve sentenced our planet to death as well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022