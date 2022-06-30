Delhi Police register FIR on court's direction in suicide case

Delhi police have registered an FIR on the directions of the court in a year-old case of death by suicide by a woman in her early twenties. The deceased had died by hanging herself in March 2021.

Her mother had alleged that her daughter was being "tortured mentally and physically" by her boyfriend who was delaying her marriage with her. Her mobile was allegedly hacked by her boyfriend to check his messages and calls. Metropolitan Magistrate Manu Shree of Patiala house had directed Delhi Police to register an FIR and file a compliance report. Delhi police informed the court on June 23 that FIR has been lodged at Sagarpur police station on June 19, 2022.

"The truth and falsity of allegations can be established on the basis of full-fledged investigation by the police," the court said. The Court passed the directions on the complaint filed by the deceased's mother Seema through legal aid counsel advocate Sandeep Kumar. In the complaint, she alleged that her daughter died by hanging on March 6, 2021.

It was alleged that the deceased had a boyfriend who was allegedly torturing her on the false commitment of marriage and he along with his friend instigated the woman to commit suicide. Advocate Sandeep Kumar submitted that the deceased had been keeping herself isolated and was not sharing her thoughts with anyone except that she was willing to marry her boyfriend who was not interested to marry her and was avoiding the topic of marriage and delaying the same.

The woman's mother alleged that the matter was reported to the police and the commissioner of police "but to no avail". It was also alleged that the investigation officer (IO) had collected the cell phone of the deceased and "deleted all the photos and messages from her social media".

Delhi Police had filed a status report stating that no history of quarrel or other immediate cause for death was found during the inquiry. It was stated that it was found during the inquiry that the deceased had sent a 3-second video on WhatsApp to her cousin that she was upset as her boyfriend was not talking to her. It was also stated by police that the woman's boyfriend had disclosed that he was acquainted with the deceased for 6-7 years and their marriage could not be solemnized as the deceased's mother had asked him to buy a flat in Delhi first. Police had submitted that no incriminating evidence was found against the deceased's boyfriend. (ANI)

