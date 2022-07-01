Left Menu

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 198; no change in ATF rate

Price of commercial LPG, used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, was cut by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday in line with softening international rates.A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,021 in Delhi as against Rs 2,219 previously, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.This is the second reduction in rates in a months time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:44 IST
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 198; no change in ATF rate
  • Country:
  • India

Price of commercial LPG, used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, was cut by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday in line with softening international rates.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,021 in Delhi as against Rs 2,219 previously, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second reduction in rates in a month's time. In June, price was cut by Rs 135 per 19-kg bottle.

However, there is no change in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price. The rate continue to be at an all-time high of Rs 141,232.87 per kilolitre (Rs 141.23 per litre) in the national capital.

While commercial LPG rate is revised on the 1st of every month, ATF price is revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on average international prices and currency exchange rate in the previous fortnight.

Oil companies did not give any reason for not changing the price of ATF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022