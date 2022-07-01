Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman killed by elephant in Jashpur

A 52-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sapghara village under Duldula block on Thursday night, he added.

''Last night an elephant entered the house of Gurbari Bai and killed her while she was asleep. The tusker reportedly reached the village from the Jharkhand border. Initial financial aid of Rs 25,000 has been given to the kin. We have contacted our counterparts in Jharkhand to share the location of the elephant to prevent further attacks,'' he informed.

This is the second incident of the elephant attack in the district. Earlier, a man was crushed to death by an elephant at village Sirimkela in the district on June 1.

