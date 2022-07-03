'Everyone knows what would have happened if incident had occurred in Assam': Himanta Sarma over Udaipur beheading

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in an apparent dig at the Rajasthan government over the Udaipur beheading incident, said that if the incident had taken place in his state, "everyone knows what would have happened". The remarks of the Chief Minister came days after a tailor Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, had sparked public outrage across the country.

"The answer will be in Udaipur. What will be the benefit of asking me about this here? If that incident had happened in Assam then everyone knows what would have happened," the Assam Chief Minister said while speaking to the media. According to an affidavit submitted by the state government in the court, the current Assam government has taken strong action against criminals, rapists, and drug mafias and nearly 59 criminals were killed and many others injured in police action in the last one year. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.Riyaz and Ghouse were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district. Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday said that the main accused involved in the killing of the tailor in Udaipur were in touch with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and one of them also went to Karachi in Pakistan in 2014 to meet the organisation. Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said that besides the main accused police have also taken three other people into our custody, with whom they were in contact.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. NIA on Thursday said it suspects the role of a "terror gang and not a terror outfit".

The anti-terror agency, however, made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident. (ANI)

