Russia's Gazprom has put the blame for a gas supply cut at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on the missing turbine. The spokesperson added that gas that is still in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project after it was frozen in February could not be used due to the Baltic Sea pipeline not being certified. ($1 = 0.9573 euros)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:06 IST
Uniper has not yet drawn German bank credit lines worth 2 bln euro - econ min
Uniper Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

German utility Uniper still has access to credit lines from Germany's state-backed KfW bank worth 2 billion euros ($2.09 billion), a German economy ministry spokesperson said. The credit lines have not yet been drawn, meaning Uniper has liquidity funds available that it could use, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference on Monday.

The spokesperson said that Germany is currently in discussions with Canada and the EU Commission about Siemens-made equipment undergoing maintenance in Canada. Russia's Gazprom has put the blame for a gas supply cut at the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on the missing turbine.

The spokesperson added that gas that is still in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project after it was frozen in February could not be used due to the Baltic Sea pipeline not being certified. ($1 = 0.9573 euros)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

