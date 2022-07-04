Various stages of load shedding to be implemented for the week

Eskom has announced that various stages of load shedding will be implemented throughout the week with generation capacity shortages expected.

The power utility has been battling to keep the lights on with violent strikes at its power stations exacerbating the electricity supplier's troubled circumstances.

"As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages. Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels," Eskom said.

By Monday morning, Eskom reported that it currently has more than 21 000MW of energy unavailable due to planned maintenance and breakdowns.

"Depending on several possibilities, including the workforce fully returning to work to conduct much-needed repairs to equipment, it is anticipated that load shedding will gradually be lowered to Stage 2 by the weekend. Of course, Eskom will communicate and implement any changes as may be necessary," Eskom said.

For Monday, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm with stage 6 immediately following that until 10pm this evening.

From 10pm until midnight, stage 4 load shedding will return.

On Tuesday stage 2 will be in force from the early hours of the morning to 5am.Stage 4 will then be implemented until 4pm, also followed by stage 6 until 10pm and a drop down to stage 4 once again until midnight.

"Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system.

"Eskom thanks all workers who have reported for duty and who continue to perform diligently under extremely challenging conditions," the power utility said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)