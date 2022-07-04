Norway oil offshore workers to escalate planned strike from July 9 -union

A strike in the Norwegian oil sector that is due to start at midnight local time on Tuesday (2200 GMT on Monday) will escalate further from July 9, the Norwegian Lederne union said on Monday.

If no solution in an ongoing wage dispute is found by July 9, workers at the Sleipner, Gullfaks A and Gullfaks C platforms will go on strike, it said.

Also Read: Norwegian security service raises terror alert level after mass shooting, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)