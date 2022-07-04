Left Menu

Norway oil offshore workers to escalate planned strike from July 9 -union

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 20:57 IST
A strike in the Norwegian oil sector that is due to start at midnight local time on Tuesday (2200 GMT on Monday) will escalate further from July 9, the Norwegian Lederne union said on Monday.

If no solution in an ongoing wage dispute is found by July 9, workers at the Sleipner, Gullfaks A and Gullfaks C platforms will go on strike, it said.

