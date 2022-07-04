Army's women empowerment centre transforming lives in J-K's Kishtwar

A three-month stitching and tailoring course, being organized by the Army under its women empowerment initiative, has got a tremendous response from rural women in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, an official said on Monday.

In a noble initiative towards providing self-employment to local women, the Army is conducting a stitching and tailoring course from May 17 to August 17 at the newly established women empowerment centre at Sigdi village in Mughal Maidan, the Army officer said.

He said the course will enable poor women from remote areas and provide them opportunities towards earning a livelihood.

''As part of the course, training is being imparted to 30 women. Also, Career Park Trust, which works in the field of entrepreneurship and social work, is providing online guidance to the girls in designing and marketing,'' the officer said.

He said the course includes stitching, cutting and designing of clothes.

''The training is targeted towards poor and rural women who have been given a platform to enhance their skills. Twelve machines (embroidery and stitching) were handed over to them towards self-reliance and empowerment,'' the officer said.

He said the local population appreciated the initiative and thanked the Army for providing such a unique platform for creating self-reliance among women.

