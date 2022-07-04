Left Menu

Rajasthan govt approves draft of Khadi workers' incentive scheme

The incentive will be transferred directly in the bank account of the beneficiary.The chief minister had announced the implementation of Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme in the budget 2022-23.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday approved the draft of 'Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme' for promoting use of Khadi and support workers engaged in the sector.

The chief minister has also approved a financial assistance of Rs 9 crore for Khadi workers for the financial year 2022-23, according to an official statement.

With this approval, over 20,000 Khadi workers of the state will get adequate remuneration. This will help improve their living conditions.

An expenditure of Rs 36 lakh will be incurred on the software, computer operators and other works including data entry to implement the scheme, it said.

The Khadi and Village Industries Board will invite applications from workers through khadi institutions/committees. The incentive will be transferred directly in the bank account of the beneficiary.

The chief minister had announced the implementation of 'Khadi Workers Economic Incentive Scheme' in the budget 2022-23.

