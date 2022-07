BRIEF-Shell & Amg Recycling B.V. And The United Company For Industry Announce An Agreement With Aramco

Saudi Arabian Oil Co:

* SHELL & AMG RECYCLING B.V. AND THE UNITED COMPANY FOR INDUSTRY ANNOUNCE AN AGREEMENT WITH ARAMCO TO CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE A WORLD-CLASS METALS SUPERCENTER COMPLEX IN SAUDI ARABIA

* SHELL & AMG RECYCLING B.V. - TO CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE A 'METALS RECLAMATION COMPLEX' FOR RECOVERY AND RECYCLING OF METALS IN AL-JUBAIL INDUSTRIAL CITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

