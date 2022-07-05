Left Menu

APSEZ to seek shareholders's nod to rappoint Gautam S Adani as MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:42 IST
APSEZ to seek shareholders's nod to rappoint Gautam S Adani as MD
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will seek shareholders' nod this month for the reappointment of Gautam S Adani as its Managing Director, according to a regulatory filing.

It will also seek the approval of shareholders for the reappointment of Karan Adani as the whole-time Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from May 24, 2022.

The company's AGM is scheduled for July 26.

The consent of shareholders is being sought for the reappointment of Adani as the Managing Director of the company for a period of five years with effect from July 1, 2022.

APSEZ is a leading commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It has its presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. PTI SID MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022