EU's Borrell says political space to revive the Iran nuclear deal may narrow soon

The political space to revive the Iran nuclear deal may narrow soon, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, after he spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"If we want to conclude an agreement, decisions are needed now," Borrell wrote on Twitter, adding that it was still possible to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

