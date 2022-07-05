Left Menu

EU's Borrell says political space to revive the Iran nuclear deal may narrow soon

File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The political space to revive the Iran nuclear deal may narrow soon, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday, after he spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"If we want to conclude an agreement, decisions are needed now," Borrell wrote on Twitter, adding that it was still possible to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

