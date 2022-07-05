Left Menu

Norway government summons oil workers in sign strike may end

Norway's labour minister summoned oil and gas industry executives and a striking labour union to a meeting on Tuesday in a sign that the government could intervene to stop the conflict which has cut the country's petroleum output. Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers went on strike over pay on Tuesday, the first day of planned industrial action that could cut the country's gas exports by almost 60% and exacerbate supply shortages linked to the Ukraine war.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:47 IST
Norway government summons oil workers in sign strike may end
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's labour minister summoned oil and gas industry executives and a striking labour union to a meeting on Tuesday in a sign that the government could intervene to stop the conflict which has cut the country's petroleum output.

Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers went on strike over pay on Tuesday, the first day of planned industrial action that could cut the country's gas exports by almost 60% and exacerbate supply shortages linked to the Ukraine war. By Saturday, daily gas exports would be cut by 1,117,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or 56% of daily gas exports, while 341,000 of barrels of oil would be lost, the Norwegian Oil and Gas (NOG) employers' lobby said.

The government has the power to intervene in strikes under certain circumstances, and a summoning of the two sides by the labour minister is normally a sign that a strike will end within hours. "The minister has called a meeting between the parties," a ministry spokesperson told Reuters. He declined to comment further.

Oil and gas from Norway, Europe's second-largest energy supplier after Russia, is in high demand as the country is seen as a reliable and predictable supplier, especially with Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline due to shut for maintenance from July 11 for 10 days. The British wholesale gas price for day-ahead delivery leapt nearly 16%, though the price of Brent crude fell as fears of a global recession outweighed concerns about supply disruption, including the strike in Norway. (Additional reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Jason Neely, David Clarke, Alison Williams, Barbara Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
2
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022