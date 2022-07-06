EU energy ministers to discuss gas crisis on July 26 -Czech presidency
EU energy ministers will meet on July 26 to discuss how the bloc will cope with the Russian gas crisis in the coming winter, the Czech Republic presidency said on Wednesday as part of its rotating presidency of the European Union.
A few days after the meeting, the European Commission is set to propose an EU plan on how to curb gas demand in case of additional supply cuts by Russia, and to help cut gas demand to put more gas into storage for winter.
