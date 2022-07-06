Left Menu

EU parliament supports 'green' label for gas, nuclear investments

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:53 IST
EU parliament supports 'green' label for gas, nuclear investments
European Parliament Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of EU rules labeling investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly, paving the way for the proposal to become law.

Of the 639 lawmakers that voted, 278 supported a motion to block the EU gas and nuclear rules, 328 opposed the motion, and 33 abstained.

That fell short of the majority of 353 - of the Parliament's total 705 lawmakers - which the motion needed to win, to block the EU proposal. The rules will apply from 2023, unless 20 of the EU's 27 member states reject them, a threshold seen as very unlikely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022