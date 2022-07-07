British junior culture minister resigns, calls for Johnson to go
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 12:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British junior culture minister Chris Philp quit on Thursday, the latest minister to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over a series of scandals that have dogged his administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Philp
- British
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement