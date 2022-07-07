Karnataka Minister says no forcible acquisition of farm land for industrial purpose

Seeking to allay apprehensions among farmers about land acquisition, Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday asserted that the state government would not forcibly acquire their land for setting up industrial projects.

Farmers from Devanahalli along with a few public representatives on Thursday called on Nirani, who holds Large and Medium Industries' portfolio, to impress upon him not to acquire their land forcibly.

"Nirani told the farmers that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led government was pro-farmer and will never acquire land from farmers' forcibly," a statement issued by his office said.

It further said the farmers feared that lands in 13 villages of Channarayapatna Hobli, Devenahalli taluk could be acquired by the government.

However, the Minister assured that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) would go for only consent acquisition and not indulge in forceful method.

Commenting on several farmers', who met him last week, urging the state government to acquire land and give suitable compensation, Nirani said, ''those farmers whose lands were acquired will be given suitable compensation within 90 days of acquisition." According to the statement, the KIADB has planned to acquire 1,777 acres of land in Channarayapatna near Devanahalli.

While a section of farmers' are demanding that the KIADB acquire land and provide suitable compensation, another section is opposing the move, it added.

