Heavy rain continues in northern districts of Kerala

With the onset of torrential monsoon in the country, heavy rain continues to lash northern districts of the Kerala state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:11 IST
River Neeleswaram overflowing in Kerala's Kasargod due to heavy rainfall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of torrential monsoon in the country, heavy rain continues to lash northern districts of the Kerala state. Kannur and Kasargod districts are witnessing heavy showers with the rivers of Kasargod overflowing.

Several houses in Kannur collapsed and got partially damaged due to the inundation of rainwater inside. One family had to be shifted from the Payannur municipality due to the overflow. Schools in Kannur, Kasargod districts and Devikulam Taluk of Idukki district have declared holidays amidst the heavy downpour.

According to reports issued by India Meteorological Department, heavy rain accompanied by thunder will continue for the next four days in the districts. The water levels of Kadalundi (Malapuram), Bharathapuzha (Palakad), Shiria (Kasargod), Karavannoor (Thrissur) and Gayatri (Thrissur) rivers have reached the warning level.

The water levels of Vamanapuram (Thiruvananthapuram), Neyyar (Thiruvananthapuram), Karamana (Thiruvananthapuram), Kallada (Kollam), Manimala (Idukki), Meenachil (Kottayam) and Kothamangalam (Eranakulam) rivers in South Kerala is also rising. According to IMD reports, Kerala is likely to encounter fairly widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall for the next five days.

Kerala will be encountering squally weather with a wind speed of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph for the next five days, the reports added. A yellow alert has been issued for 12 districts except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

Among the dams under the Kerala State Electricity Board, a red alert has been issued in the vicinity of Lower Periyar and Kallarkutty dams in Idukki district, and an orange alert in the vicinity of Peringalkuth dam in Thrissur district. A blue alert has been announced at Kozhikode's Kuttiadi Dam. At present, no warnings have been announced on the dams under the Irrigation Department.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in various districts based on the warning of heavy rains. Each team has been prepared in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Idukki districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

