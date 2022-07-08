Japan: Countries at G20 let Russia hear concern over Ukraine invasion

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday a G20 meeting in Indonesia was a good opportunity to convey to Russia the concern of G7 nations and others about the adverse impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on the global economy. "It has turned out to be a venue where many countries including G7 nations let Russia hear directly their condemnation of the invasion and their comment on its adverse effects on the world economy, such as higher energy and food prices," Hayashi told reporters.

"In that regard, the meeting was meaningful to a certain degree."

