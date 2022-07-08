Left Menu

NMA has also recommended  a place  in Satara (Maharashtra) where Bhim Rao Ramji Ambedkar received his primary education in Pratap Rao Bhosle High School to be declared as monument of National importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:45 IST
Two sites associated with Dr Ambedkar recommended to be declared as Monuments of National importance
The school register still shows with pride a child student Bhim Rao’s signatures in Marathi.  The school, now under Zila Parishad is in a dilapidated condition. Image Credit: ANI
National Monuments Authority has recommended two sites associated with Dr Ambedkar, the Father of Indian Constitution and a great social reformer, to be declared as Monuments of National importance.

NMA has recommended that Sankalp Bhumi Banyan tree campus in Vadodara, where Dr. Ambedkar had taken a resolve to eradicate untouchability on 23th September 1917 be declared as Monument of National Importance. This place is more than hundred years old and a witness to the beginning of social respect revolution heralded by Dr. Ambedkar.

NMA has also recommended a place in Satara (Maharashtra) where Bhim Rao Ramji Ambedkar received his primary education in Pratap Rao Bhosle High School to be declared as a monument of National importance.

The school register still shows with pride a child student Bhim Rao's signatures in Marathi. The school, now under Zila Parishad is in a dilapidated condition.

These recommendations have been placed before MoS Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal by the National Monuments Authority.

It's a priceless heritage in the region of social harmony and equality and must be declared and preserved as Monument of National importance, Shri Tarun Vijay, NMA Chairman said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

