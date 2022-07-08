Left Menu

U.S. women should be wary of period-tracking apps, White House says

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:09 IST
U.S. women should be wary of period-tracking apps, White House says

Women in the United States should be wary of apps that track their menstrual periods after the rollback of federal abortion rights, a White House official said Friday.

"I think people should be really careful about that," Jen Klein, the director of the White House's Gender Policy Council told reporters Friday, when asked whether the administration recommended that women delete such apps. The Department of Health and Human Services has published "practical instructions on how to delete certain apps that are on your phone" she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022