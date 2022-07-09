Left Menu

Karnataka govt saved Rs 500 crore by transferring power to Punjab: Minister

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-07-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 21:41 IST
Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Saturday said the State government has saved Rs 500 crore by transferring its power from the Kudgi plant to Punjab.

In a series of tweets, he said following the Central government's approval, the transfer of power has been successfully carried out over the past 20 days, under the National Resources Exchange Agreement Policy.

''Energy Department has succeeded in saving around Rs 500 crore of fixed tariff by transferring the power allocated to the State from Kudgi Power Plant to the State of Punjab,'' Kumar said.

He said the Energy Department had sent a letter to the Centre requesting it to allow the State exchange its share from Kudgi Power Plant with other States, as it had foreseen the redundancy of the power allocated to it from the plant, during the monsoon in Karnataka.

''Since issues such as this one was not a priority of the previous State government, the State had to unnecessarily bear the burden of fixed generation tariff,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

