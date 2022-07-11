Maha CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis to visit Gadchiroli to review flood situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit Gadchiroli district to take stock of the flood situation owing to heavy rainfall in the state. "To review the flood situation, along with CM Eknath Shinde, we have left from Mumbai, for visiting Gadchiroli district," tweeted Deputy CM Fadnavis.

A flood-like situation occurred in different areas of Gadchiroli district due to incessant rainfall in Maharashtra in the past few days. Waterlogging and incessant downpours have created a flood-like situation in the Gadchiroli district. Heavy rainfall warnings have been issued in Mumbai for the next few days.

Visuals showed heavy water flow on the roads where people are walking in the Gadchiroli district. It almost looked like an overflowing river. The India Meteorological Department, in its weather bulletin, noted, "Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Gujarat region & Madhya Maharashtra on 09th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 09th & 10th; Marathawada on 09th & 11th; Coastal Karnataka on 12th & 13th; Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa & Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 09th; Telangana on 10th & 11th; South Interior Karnataka during 09th-11th." West Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidharbha region and Chhattisgarh will witness similar weather conditions till July 13.

Also, the IMD predicted rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka during the next five days. (ANI)

