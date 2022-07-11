Left Menu

Nadda chairs meeting of BJP general secretaries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:44 IST
Nadda chairs meeting of BJP general secretaries
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries here as they took stock of the organisational activities and deliberated on upcoming programmes.

BJP general secretaries regularly meet to discuss the party's work in various states, especially those headed for elections, and other organisational matters.

After holding its national executive in Hyderabad, the party is organising a joint meeting of all its 'Morchas', wings dedicated to various social groups like Scheduled Castes, Schedules Tribes, minorities, youth and farmers, in Patna on July 31. Nadda will also attend the event.

This is the first instance of such a joint meeting being held outside the national capital.

BJP 'Kisan Morcha' president and Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar said such a meeting will further strengthen the party's organisational machinery and help coordination among various wings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022