Nadda chairs meeting of BJP general secretaries

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday chaired a meeting of the party's national general secretaries here as they took stock of the organisational activities and deliberated on upcoming programmes.

BJP general secretaries regularly meet to discuss the party's work in various states, especially those headed for elections, and other organisational matters.

After holding its national executive in Hyderabad, the party is organising a joint meeting of all its 'Morchas', wings dedicated to various social groups like Scheduled Castes, Schedules Tribes, minorities, youth and farmers, in Patna on July 31. Nadda will also attend the event.

This is the first instance of such a joint meeting being held outside the national capital.

BJP 'Kisan Morcha' president and Lok Sabha MP Rajkumar Chahar said such a meeting will further strengthen the party's organisational machinery and help coordination among various wings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)