Left Menu

Coal and mining sectors in mode of transition to achieve higher production targets: Pralhad Joshi

Shri Joshi said that the present government is looking at optimal utilization of coal and mining sectors in nation building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:09 IST
Coal and mining sectors in mode of transition to achieve higher production targets: Pralhad Joshi
He added that coal and mining sectors are the biggest employment-generating sectors. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi said that coal and mining sector in the country is playing a vital role in nation building and towards self-reliance, keeping the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the first-ever orientation programme for Non-official Directors (NODs) of the CPSEs under the Ministry of Coal and Mines here today, the Minister said that NODs can play an important role in further improving the performance of the CPSEs. He added that coal and mining sectors are the biggest employment-generating sectors. Shri Joshi said that the present government is looking at optimal utilization of coal and mining sectors in nation-building. The sectors are in a mode of transition to achieve higher production targets, he added.

Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve, Secretary Ministry of Coal Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, senior officers of the Ministries of Coal and Mines and NODs from subsidiary organizations attended the orientation programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022