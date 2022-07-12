Govt names 29 members to Board of Trade

The government has nominated 29 non-official members from different sectors, including large and small enterprises, to the Board of Trade -- the advisory body on foreign trade policy.

The Board, headed by the commerce and industry minister and including participants from states, union territories, and senior officials from public and private sectors, provides a platform to discuss ways on boosting manufacturing and exports.

In 2019, the government had merged the Council of Trade Development and Promotion with the Board of Trade to bring greater coherence in the consultation process with all stakeholders for promoting exports and imports, according to a notification of the commerce ministry.

The new non-official members include Tata Consultancy Services Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan, KKR India Chairman Sanjay Nayyar and Laghu Udyog Bharati Executive Member Om Prakash Mittal.

India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo, GCMMF (Amul) Managing Director RS Sodhi, and Arun Mandal, Chief Executive Officer, Bidhannagar Pineapple Development Trust, West Bengal, are some of the other non-official members, it said.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), too finds a place on the board. As does B S Nagesh, chairman, Shoppers Stop Ltd.

The members are entrusted with the task of providing a platform to state governments and UTs for articulating state-oriented perspectives on trade policy; to act as facilitators in the implementation of District Export Hub events, including sensitisation workshops, identification and promotion of identified products.

They would also help states develop and pursue export strategies in line with the national Foreign Trade Policy; facilitate a mechanism for discussion on operationalisation of the trade infrastructure; and review policy instruments and procedures for imports and exports and suggest steps to rationalise use, it added.

The official members include secretaries of different departments like revenue, commerce, health and agriculture, besides NITI Aayog CEO, Deputy Governor of RBI, and CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) chairman.

Further, it also has representatives of industry chambers as ex-officio members.

