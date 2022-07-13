Left Menu

Lithuania aims to decouple Baltics from Russian power grid early 2024, Litgrid CEO says

Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Lithuania is pushing to decouple the Baltic States from the Russian power grid already in early 2024 compared to a previous plan for end-2025, Lithuanian power grid operator Litgrid's CEO Rokas Masiulis said on Wednesday.

He said discussions with Estonia and Latvia on the matter had started, and that the European Commission was also involved.

